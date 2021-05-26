Spirit of Acadiana: Acadiana's first female Eagle Scout

There's another Eagle Scout in the ranks of the Evangeline Council but this one, well, she's a trailblazer. Allison Aucoin, who attends the Episcopal School of Acadiana, has broken down walls and now, we can't wait to see what happens next.

“I hope that I can inspire other girls to come down this path because I think it's a really great opportunity to learn all these new opportunities,” smiles Aucoin.

Allison joined Scouts Troop 247--all female group-- nearly three years ago, and so much of what she did to become an Eagle, says her scoutmaster, can be attributed to Allison being a self-motivating, self-starter. "She had to work extra hard,” explains Billy McCarthy. “They had to deal with Covid, which kind of changed things, and because of the pandemic, Allison attended only one long-term camp which is where they (typically) earn a lot of merit badges. I’m so very proud of her; this is buckling down and doing the work herself."

Allison's flight to the rank of Eagle wasn't watered down a bit. Her requirements--and those of two other girls in Troop 247 who are closing in on the rank-- are the same as they are for any boy. “Everything a boy goes through to becoming an Eagle, these girls do the same thing.”

Allison Aucoin does it all. She's a cheerleader at ESA, she loves theatre, she's interested in science, she likes getting into the great outdoors. She's a role model, and she's --yes-- an Eagle Scout--with a scouting message to young ladies everywhere.

“I would say go for it, even if you're a little nervous, a little hesitant, go for it,” says Aucoin, ‘because you'll learn things you don't even think you would learn.”

