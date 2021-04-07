Spirit of Acadiana: A New Player in Scott's Busy Boudin World

SCOTT, La. — The town of Scott is the official Boudin Capital of the World, and why not? There are six specialty meat processors in town, and boudin is a key ingredient to the success of each. But last November, a seventh player—Kartchner’s Specialty Meats—entered the fray.

Thus, I asked Mayor Jan-Scott Richard if there’s such as thing as having too much boudin; he responded, “Not at all.”

Apparently, there’s always room for more boudin, right?

“We are rocking and rolling,” smiles Richard. “We really never saw a dip in boudin sales, I’ll be honest with you. Those guys have really held true.”

In November, the six places—Romero’s, Best Stop, Menard’s, Don’s, Nunu’s, and Billy’s—got some company, with a seventh member joining the team: Kartchner’s Specialty Meats.

Kartchner’s has only one other location—Krotz Springs off Highway 190 toward Baton Rouge—and owner/general manager Logan Kartchner says he’s glad to be in Acadiana and welcomes the competition.

“This is the Boudin Capital of the World. Competition is good; it makes everyone better, and one person can get tired of eating the same thing over and over again.”

Kartchner’s sells an array of specialty meats, chicken and sausage (14 kinds!); but here in the B-word capital, the company also sells 10 kinds of boudin.

Pork. Smoked pork. Deer and pork. Beef. Chicken. Jalapeno and cheese pepperjack. Cauliflower. Crawfish. Spicy pork. And blood boudin.

And here in the Boudin capital, IS there such a thing as boudin oversaturation?

Not in your life.

