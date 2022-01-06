Spirit of Acadiana: A new era begins at Hub City Diner

It's just another day at the office, another day at the restaurant, for the folks at Hub City Diner.

Nothing different, no tweaks, and no changes, except for one.

A ribbon cutting started a new era for Hub City Diner. After 30 years, Jimmy Guidry has passed the torch, or the spatula, to longtime employee Jason Redmon.

Under Redmon's leadership, there's no chance that all of the things that make Hub City Diner special will change.

All of the old favorites like hamburger steak, club sandwiches, and shakes will remain the same.

"Tried and true," says Redmon.

The Diner will remain open seven days a week at its regular hours and keep its 1950's flair.

When new ownership takes over anything there's always that worry that the reasons we love a place aren't going to be there anymore.

But with Jason Redmon taking over, it's definitely one of those rarities where no news is good news

And that's the great news with Hub City Diner.

"I call it the Finer Diner," says Redmon. "Good food at a good price served by good people."

