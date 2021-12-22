Not everyone can recall the lyrics of some of the holiday's most popular Christmas songs.
One of those people is KATC's Scott Brazda.
Luckily for Scott, a few kindergartners at St. Bernard Catholic School were able to help him fine-tune his rendition of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."
Spirit of Acadiana: A lesson in Christmas lyrics
