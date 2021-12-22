Watch
Spirit of Acadiana: A lesson in Christmas lyrics

KATC
Spirit of Acadiana Rudolph
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 07:32:07-05

Not everyone can recall the lyrics of some of the holiday's most popular Christmas songs.

One of those people is KATC's Scott Brazda.

Luckily for Scott, a few kindergartners at St. Bernard Catholic School were able to help him fine-tune his rendition of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

