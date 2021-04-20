Spirit of Acadiana: $2,500 match for transformation zone schools

Monday, I told you how all Lafayette Public Schools could raise $500, have it doubled a couple times courtesy of the Love Our Schools initiative and SOLA Giving Day. Well, for four schools in Lafayette's transformation zone ---think $2,500 plus $2,500 plus $5,000—yeh, the numbers could get really big, and you can help.

Good things are happening at J.W. Faulk Elementary, Northside High, Carencro High and Lafayette Middle---and this exciting SOLA Giving Day match from Love Our Schools can speed up their respective journeys to success. “Those four schools could qualify for up to $2,500 in matching grants from Love Our Schools, and again, could actually double that, and raise to $10,000,” says Love Our Schools’ Ryan Domengeaux.

The possibilities are exciting; and what those four schools have to do is implement a collaborative and engaging plan, one that begins the discussion and is open to ideas of change.

“All they have to do is implement a CAFÉ’ model at their schools, and CAFE is an acronym for ‘Community And Family Engagement’. That’s simply bringing the community in to meet and support the schools, the administration at each one of those schools on a regular basis,” explains Domengeaux.

Love Our Schools is being generous, thinks it's a great idea. Educators think it's a great idea, and so do members of the Lafayette Parish School Board.

“Oh, it’s amazing, man,” smiles Tehmi Chassion, Lafayette School Board Member for District 4. “It's the notion that these schools—and I live a block away from J.W. Faulk-- it's if you're able to raise the money, the school system will match it? But to find out other people will help because it's always been a tough chore trying to raise some funds there. So, it’s just an amazing feeling to know that people are willing to give back.”

So let’s recap: The school raises $2,500. Love Our Schools matches it, and it becomes $5,000. And then the school system will match that for $10,000 total… all because of your generosity.

SOLA, South Louisiana Giving Day, is May 6th. Online donations are being accepted now at www.solagivingday.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel