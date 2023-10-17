Find out how to help support revitalizing Evangeline Corridor neighborhoods

LAFAYETTE, La. – Applications are being accepted from organizations for the Community-Initiated Project (CIP) Grant Program, aimed at fostering community-driven projects in the heart of the Evangeline Corridor.

This initiative, in its third cycle this year, empowers local organizations to contribute to place-making, community pride, cultural history, and recreation., according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Department.

Fightingville Fresh Market, one of six teams the grant has supported, was awarded funds in December to paint a mural at its open-air farmers market on W. Simcoe St., where Partner Kim Culotta said the eye-level painting is attention-grabbing to pedestrians and drivers. “We hope it lets people know that this community has a farmers market, and also lets people know when we are open. We hope this mural will draw in more residents of the neighborhood, who maybe did not know about it before they saw the mural.”

In partnership with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity and Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA), this program has supported six grant teams across art, sustainability, and engagement-focused projects, the spokesperson stated.

"This grant program aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to provide guidance and support to the passionate teams bringing these projects to life. Together, we can make a

lasting impact in the Evangeline Corridor,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Melinda Taylor.

Believing in the power of community-driven initiatives and partnering with the CIP Grant program, LPTFA Executive Director Kevin Blanchard added, “We're investing in the future of the Evangeline Corridor. It's a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision for progress and growth."

Community Development and Planning continues to leverage resident involvement and resources to revitalize the Evangeline Corridor, and this third cycle of CIP grants expresses the ongoing commitment to supporting organizations focused on improving quality of life.

Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients will be announced in December.

Visit hereto apply and to learn more about the Evangeline Corridor Initiative. For more information or questions, call Tammie Robertson at 337-291-5600.

