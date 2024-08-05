Registration opens for 21st annual Camellia Crossing

LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration is now open for the 21st annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana’s Gleaux Run.

Camellia Crossing is a way for families to come together on “Thanksgiving Eve” in support of Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS). According to Sherry Hernandez, MPCS Community Liaison, the nighttime 5K and 1-mile fun run will take place in River Ranch Town Square on Wednesday, November 27 at 5:30 pm. The event will begin on the race course down Camellia Boulevard, followed by an after-party in River Ranch Town Square.

Participants are invited to register as a team or as an individual and get involved in the event's "Gleaux" theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to show their support for MPCS by wearing items that glow, light up, blink, and flash. Proceeds made from the run will benefit Miles Perret in its mission to help area families Fight, Survive, & Live with cancer, said Hernandez.

Register to light up the night sky by visiting MilesPerret.org/CamelliaCrossing or call 337-984-1920.