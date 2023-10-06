Private memorial service set for long-time UL faculty member

A private memorial service is set for later this month to remember Frederick Nelson, who died in July.

Per his wishes, his body was cremated with a memorial service to follow. The service will be held later this month in Broussard.

Nelson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Texas, Austin and completed his doctoral course work at LSU. He was on the faculty of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette, Health & Physical Education Department for 39 years, beginning in the mid-1960s.

He was a poet, and published a book of his poems, “Life and Love—Its Joy…Its Pain" using the pen name Erik Braum. He created several successful patents and copyrighted items that have been used world-wide. One of his inventions, Nelson’s Best Fishing and Hunting Calculator, is still used by KATC's meteorologists today.

There were many memories posted on his obituary, many of them mentioning his time at UL, his creative mind and his wonderful stories. He carried a copy of the U.S. Constitution in his tackle box, and was on his college gymnastics team with a future astronaut.

To read his full obituary, click here.

If you are friend or family and would like more information about the service, please reach out to Ed Dugas.