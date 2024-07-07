Empty the Shelters to reduce adoption fees across Acadiana

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is leading a national adoption initiative with its Summer National Empty the Shelters event from July 8 to 31, 2024, at more than 390 organizations in four states, including Louisiana.

According to the animal welfare organization, the effort has helped more than 253,000 pets find homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted daily during these quarterly national events. During each national event, the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to get deserving pets out of kennels.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now - some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "BISSELL Pet Foundation's upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can't adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

Participating shelters in Louisiana include:



Find your nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details here.