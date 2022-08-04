Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Acadiana this weekend

Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob, driver's of the iconic Oscar Myer Wienermobile, are headed to Acadiana!

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is traveling the country.

Below are a list of the places where you can see the Wienermobile in person:

Thursday August 4, 2022:



Lyon's Market 1705 Poinciana Ave Mamou, LA 10am-1pm

Buddy's IGA Foods 197 US-165 Okadale, LA 2:30pm-5:30pm

Friday August 5, 2022:



Lyon's Market 105 Chevy Ln Bunkie, LA 10am-3pm

Saturday August 6, 2022:



Lyon's Market 608 E 1st St. Kaplan, LA 10am-1pm

Lyon's Market 1326 N. Cutting Ave. Jennings, LA 2:30pm-5:30pm

Sunday August 7, 2022

