Watch Now
Community

Actions

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Acadiana this weekend

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Courtesy of Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Posted at 12:01 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 13:01:36-04

Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob, driver's of the iconic Oscar Myer Wienermobile, are headed to Acadiana!

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is traveling the country.

Below are a list of the places where you can see the Wienermobile in person:

Thursday August 4, 2022:

  • Lyon's Market 1705 Poinciana Ave Mamou, LA 10am-1pm
  • Buddy's IGA Foods 197 US-165 Okadale, LA 2:30pm-5:30pm

Friday August 5, 2022:

  • Lyon's Market 105 Chevy Ln Bunkie, LA 10am-3pm

Saturday August 6, 2022:

  • Lyon's Market 608 E 1st St. Kaplan, LA 10am-1pm
  • Lyon's Market 1326 N. Cutting Ave. Jennings, LA 2:30pm-5:30pm

Sunday August 7, 2022

  • Check here for updated location
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.