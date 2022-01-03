Northwest High student named to Ambassador Leadership Program

Northwest High School student Alayna Charles has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars' Ambassador Leadership Program.

Charles was selected from among hundreds of applicants for her strong academic achievement and commitment to community service, a release from the Atlanta-based organization states.

The Ambassador program gives students a chance to identify a community need and work toward solving it. NSHSS provides scholarships to them based on their participation in the program during their senior year.

The NSHSS says they have more than 1.7 million members in more than 170 countries.

Charles is the daughter of Christopher and Lakeishia Ford, both of Opelousas.

She is an active member of her high school's basketball and volleyball teams. She served as Secretary of the Honors English Club, Secretary and President of the National Beta Club, and Junior Class President. She also is a member of the Social Studies Club, Science Club, and UL of Lafayette TRIO Programs.

She maintains a 4.17 grade point average, and was named Student of the Year for her school for the 21-22 academic year. She also attends the LSU at Eunice Academy, and on that campus serves as a Bengal Ambassador, Sophomore Senator, and member of the university's Courses and Curricula Committee.

She has four months left before she graduates high school - and a semester before she graduates with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from LSU at Eunice.