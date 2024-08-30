Nominations sought for Civic Cup

Nominations for the 92nd Lafayette Civic Cup Award are now open and will be accepted through September 20.

The award honors a person who has "accomplished outstanding humanitarian or civic deeds, or good deeds benefiting the Lafayette community," according to organizers.

You can submit a nomination here: www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup.

The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by a selection committee made up of past Lafayette Civic Cup award recipients. The nominee must not have received payment for the deeds and the deeds must not have been done in the regular line of business, occupation, or by an elected official.

The Lafayette Civic Cup dates back to 1933 when entrepreneur and Lafayette Mardi Gras founder Maurice Heymann was awarded the first Lafayette Civic Cup.

Other past Lafayette Civic Cup recipients have included Edith Garland Dupre, Jewell Lowe, Edward Abell, Jr., Richard Zuschlag, Bill Fenstermaker, Dr. Jean T. Kreamer, Madlyn Boustany Hilliard, Matthew Stuller, Paul Hilliard, Clive “Rusty” Cloutier, Greg Davis, James Prince, Dr. Paul Azar, Jr., Gary McGoffin, Red Lerille, Kevin Moody, Henry C. “Hank” Perret, Jr., Clay M. Allen, Dr. Mary Neiheisel, Randy K. Haynie, Jerome “Jerry” Greig, Fredrick Prejean, Sr., Barry Berthelot, Lenny Lemoine, and last year’s recipient, Rodney Savoie.

This year’s recipient will be announced during a press conference on October 8 and will be presented with the Lafayette Civic Cup during an event at City Club at River Ranch on November 14.