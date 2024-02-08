2024 Teacher Awards finalists announced

LAFAYETTE, La. — United Way of Acadiana today announced the finalists for the 2024 Teacher Awards presented by Love Our Schools.

"With nearly 5,000 nominations this year in Lafayette Parish, a selection committee chose educators and support staff who stood out among the rest," says Allison Dickerson, Director of Communications.

Nominations are divided into elementary, middle, high school and inspirational categories. This year, the inspirational category was expanded to include nominations for educational support staff, according to Dickerson.

The 2024 Teacher Award finalists announced today are:

Elementary School Category:

· Hannah Briggs – J. Wallace James Elementary School

· Alyse Etie – St. Cecilia Catholic School

· Beth Bolinger – Woodvale Elementary School

· Raegan Abshire – Prairie Elementary School

Middle School Category:

· Grayson Turner – L.J. Alleman Middle School

· Hailey Gauthier – Edgar Martin Middle School

· Maya Harness – Paul Breaux Middle School

· Brian Langlinais – Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School

High School Category:

· Jill Ardoin – St. Thomas Moore Catholic School

· Dixie Gaspard – Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· D’yonne Jones – Carencro High School

Inspirational Category:

· Linda Robin – Acadiana High School

· Asia Freeman – Lerosen Preparatory School

· Paula Graffeo – J. Wallace James Elementary School

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm, United Way of Acadiana will honor the nominees and recognize the finalists at the final UL men's basketball game of the season during the halftime presentation vs. Southern Miss. After halftime, the winner of each category will be formally announced to the crowd.

United Way of Acadiana has revamped this annual celebration. By moving from a formal awards program to a more casual and family-friendly event at a larger venue, officials say it will encourage more community spirit and participation.

"A basketball game is a family-friendly, energetic place for fans to show how important educators are to the community," says Dickerson. "Get ready for a fun night to cheer, show your spirit, and celebrate our educators."