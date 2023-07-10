Love Our Schools hosting annual Serve Day

Love Our Schools is hosting its annual Serve Day on Saturday, July 29.

The event is open to the public and businesses to participate and give back to Lafayette Parish schools. There are twelve Lafayette Parish schools that will have a Serve Day.

Organizers expect hundreds of volunteers and plan on conducting projects like parking lot striping and painting to indoor activities like moving classrooms for principals.

Volunteers can register as teams and register together at one school. In addition to group volunteers, individuals are welcome.

Love Our Schools is using the United Way of Acadiana’s online Volunteer Center: https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/user/register/

