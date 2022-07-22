LEDA hosts a job fair for the formerly incarcerated

LEDA and several other community partners gather at the Philadelphia Christian church to offer the formerly incarcerated a second chance at finding a job.

This event was open to the public, Justice involved, and formerly incarcerated people with over 20 area businesses and resource providers looking for workers.

The people that attended had the pleasure of learning about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated people and their families.

For more information, job seekers may contact Jessica Hall at 337-315-5220 or Jessica.hall@lafayettesheriff.com, Paster Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or revcebanks@hotmail.com, or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-347-9115.

