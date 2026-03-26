Lawmakers target prediction markets as betting surges to $64 billion

NEW YORK — Polymarket, a popular online prediction market, announced Monday that it is cracking down on insider trading, banning bets tied to confidential information or positions of influence.

The company said it updated its rules to prohibit trades based on “stolen confidential information” or illegal tips. Click this link for the full article.

On Thursday’s 6 a.m. show, GMA’s Taylor Toole, KATC, and Meteorologist Daniel Phillips gambled their way to the break, with Taylor betting that Daniel might buy coffee for the GMA crew.