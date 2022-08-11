Watch Now
Lafayette's main post office offers new positions for hire

Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 11, 2022
LAFAYETTE, LA- The main Post Office on Moss is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 18 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Positions are needed to be filled asap so new hires can receive training and be ready to work by the Christmas season.

Those who attend will learn more about each postal position and the hiring process as well.

It is recommended that a profile is created at ups.com/careers prior to coming. Your login ID must be at least six characters and passwords must be at least fifteen characters.

To get started click the link below:

https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm

