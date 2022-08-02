Watch Now
Lafayette hosted the last community biking meeting

Posted at 6:57 AM, Aug 02, 2022
LAFAYETTE, LA- Last night, was the last public comment section where people could voice their opinions regarding the new Lafayette bicycle Plan.

The plan includes proposed bikeways that form about 40 miles as well as an almost nine-mile loop route that connects 17 neighborhoods and 11 city assets including Downtown, UL, AND SLCC.

To find out more information and get notified about any upcoming project-related news click the link below:

https://lafayettela.civilspace.io/en/projects/bicycle-lafayette

