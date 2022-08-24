Junior League of Lafayette kicks off Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market

LAFAYETTE, LA- The Junior League of Lafayette's Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is set for September 21, 2022 to September 24, 2022 at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Tuesday, the event kicked off with a Sparkle and Shine Raffle with the first prize being $10,000 cash and the second prize a $10,000 shopping spree to Lee Michael's Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are available for $10 at https://www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com/.

The drawing will be held on September 24 at 4:45 p.m. Winner's presence is optional but you must be 18 years or older to win.