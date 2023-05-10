High Tea fundraiser held in benefit of Troop 1338

An afternoon of High Tea was held on Sunday May 7 at The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre in Broussard as girl scouts Troop 1338 held a fundraiser to support the troop.

Fifteen dollars per person got you in the door for a seated High Tea, with guest appearances from Disney Princesses. Along with etiquette training, raffles and more.

All proceeds earned go directly toward the girl scouts.

"This is our first fundraiser. And we are so happy with the traction and the feedback that we got. We just wanted the girls to be beautiful. To get into dresses that they feel like they can twirl in and dance in and just be beautiful. That's all it was about. Just instilling confidence. And we know our parents will most definitely be able to go on our trip without a financial burden," Troop Leader Eboni Chase said.