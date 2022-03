The Zydeco Marathon will run through Lafayette on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will pound the pavement for the 5k that will take place on Saturday.

Sunday, the full and have marathon will run through the city.

Several areas of Lafayette will be blocked off for the event. Click on the link below for a map of the route.

https://www.zydecomarathon.com/Race/ZydecoMarathon/Page/coursemaps

You can still register in any of the races here.