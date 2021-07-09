Youth Power Project teaches Leadership, Life Skills

Rather than watching TV or playing video games, many parents hope their kids can use the summer to be productive, and the Youth Power Project in Grand Coteau can help them do just that.

"I wanted to give the kids a place where they can be themselves and gain skills they don't learn in school," says Kennedy Davis, who is directing the program. She returns to the Thensted Center, where she'll host the program, after making many memories there in her youth.

"It was a place for me to come and be myself and learn more about myself. this is an age for kids where they want to learn more, make new friends, and there are different things they're discovering that they want to be better at and I want to be part of discovering that," says Davis.

Part of that self-discovery comes from empowering children with the tools they need to reach their full potential.

"Leadership skills, things like career foundation, creativity. There's going to be a finance and investment class so they know how to budget and open bank accounts. There's going to be a dance program for younger girls and there's also going to be a writing program," says Davis of the Youth Power Project. It's taking place through three weeks in July.

Learn more and register here.