Women's History Month: League of Women's Voters

2020 was the 100 year anniversary of Women's Suffrage as well as the centennial for the League of Women's Voters.

It's a group that has been advocating for voters' rights and democracy since its inception. And in Lafayette, the local chapter hasn't slowed down.

"Still the root of the league's mission is to register new voters and to educate voters on the democratic process," says Kathleen Espinoza, who is on the board of leaders for the League.

This mission extends beyond the ballot and beyond election day.

"It could be that there is something happening at the city or parish council meeting that really matters to you but perhaps you've never been to a city council meeting, so even understanding what that calendar is and how you can participate in that meeting," explains Espinoza, of some of the issues the league addresses.

The group is inclusive, inviting women and men, newly including teens and most importantly members on both sides of party lines have always been welcomed.

"The league is a non-partisan organization. We have this diversity of interest. If you have an ability to, there are going to be other members that are going to most likely want to join you," she says. "If there's one member that sees an injustice or sees an issue that is really important and they want to harness the energy of the league in order to advocate for that, we'll follow that," she adds.

Locally, the league hosts voter registration drives at area high schools and festivals, works on voter education, and lobbies at LCG meetings for causes like the libraries and early voting.

Those wanting to join the League can visit their website for more information.

