Vermilionville Getting in Halloween Spirit with two Saturday Events

Posted at 3:03 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 04:03:02-04

At Vermilionville, Saturday is the return of the annual Boo Bayou. It's an all-day family fall festival with old-time games, face painting, balloon animals, a coloring station and trick-or-treating throughout the historic village.

They'll also be showing some great kid-friendly spooky films in the Performance Center, where you can pick up a fresh bag of popcorn.

In the cooking school, kids can grab bags to decorate their own Halloween treats!

In the restaurant, a spook-tacular menu is lined up to match the spirit of the day including Spooky Spaghetti and Meatballs, Creepy Chicken Tenders, and more!

And of course, kids and adults alike are welcome to transform themselves into whomever they would like to be for the event. Make memories with your family and enjoy great photo opportunities at our Fall Photo Station (costumes are encouraged, not mandatory...but there might be an extra piece of candy in it for you)!

If you are interested in volunteering for this fun-filled event, we would love to have you on board. Be sure to contact Vermilionville's Outreach Director to set the schedule at 337.233.4077 x.207.

Admission is $5 for ages 2 and older, and the event runs from 10am - 3pm.

At 7, things take a turn for Murder on the Bayou, an interactive murder mystery at Vermilionville. Collect and solve clues that lead you step-by-step through a spooky scavenger hunt in the historic village after dark!

The Performance Center will also be open with food and drinks and music. Costumes are encouraged to fit the spooky season!

Tickets are $10 per person or register early here for $8.

