UL Lafayette Men's and Women's Basketball kicks off seasons tonight at Cajundome

The UL Lafayette Men's and Women's Basketball teams will kick off their seasons on Tuesday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Abby Breidenbach was live Tuesday morning with a look ahead at all the action.

On November 9, the Women's Basketball Team will face off against Texas A&M Kingsville in the Cajundome beginning at 5:00 pm.

UL Lafayette Women's Basketball hosts season opener Tuesday night

Find out more about the women's game, here.

Following the women's game, the UL Lafayette Men's Basketball Team will host their home opener against West Florida.

The game begins at 7:30 pm.

The university says the men's game will be an exciting one with the team stacked with six promising newcomers including Jordan Brown, Greg Williams Jr, Antwann Jones, and Jalen Dalcourt.

Read more on the men's game, here.

UL Lafayette Men's Basketball host season opener Tuesday night

Tickets are on sale for each individual game.

To purchase tickets for the women's game, click here. For the men's game, click here.

Fans can also call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Those planning to head out for the game Tuesday night are reminded to bring a clear bag

