UL Lafayette Basketball teams hosting Xavier, LSU at the Cajundome

The UL Lafayette Men's and Women's Basketball Teams are continuing their seasons with games this week at the Cajundome.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE from the court at the Cajundome on Wednesday morning with details on the upcoming games.

ULL Men's Basketball Team take on Xavier Wednesday night

The UL Lafayette Men's Basketball Team will take on Xavier on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at the Cajundome.

Tickets are $13 dollars, but those attending can bring in three non-perishable canned food items in exchange for a free ticket.

ULL Women's Basketball Team to take on LSU Tigers

On Thursday night, the championship title holding women's basketball team will take on the LSU Tigers.

The Women's Basketball team is on a winning streak this season with two wins and zero losses heading into this week's game against the Tigers.

The game takes place on Thursday, November 18, at 6:00 pm. Tickets are still available for the game.

Military members can receive two free tickets to Thursday's game against LSU by presenting a military ID at the Cajundome box office.

To purchase tickets, click here.

