The RescYou Group looking to get ahead of child death with new prevention program

The RescYou Group released statistics on the top causes of deaths to TRG children over the past year.

Homicide and motor vehicle crashes rank at the top of the list.

Reecie Gilmore, founder of The RescYou Group, said with 70 percent of child deaths preventable, they are partnering with Little Blessing to create The RescYOU Group Prevention Program.

The group donated $10,000 to a startup program to help promote community awareness and education to hopefully reduce child loss statistics that plague our beloved Acadiana region.

Gilmore said this partnership will allow them to spread the word, facilitate prevention workshops, promote drive through car seat checks, and work on campaign strategies, establish community relationships with partnering organizations so we can get literature, ads, and handouts out and in our community.

For more information on this initiative, you can head to www.therescyougroup.org.

