Taste of Eat Lafayette kicks off a Summer of Good Eats

Every summer Eat Lafayette highlights the best in local restaurants, reminding Louisianians why Lafayette is known for good eats. The summer of dining out kicks off Tuesday at Taste of Eat Lafayette.

"How long would it take you to try 30 different restaurants? It would take you a good amount of time," says Ben Berthelot, CEO of Lafayette Travel. At Taste of Eat Lafayette, visitors can try those 30 restaurants in just a couple of hours.

The highlighted restaurants will have booths set up offering classic favorites and new dishes for visitors to try.

It's a great way to support local, especially after a tough year for the restaurant industry.

"The local restaurants in this city, it's the backbone of the community. It's the culture. It all comes together with the music and everything, and it's important that we don't forget each other here," says Lauren Liner, who owns The Cajun Table, one of the 30 featured eateries.

She says each year the chefs get more and more creative to bring unique flavors to this big night.

"We're bringing some delicious frog swamp wings. They're going to be tossed in buffalo sauce and our homemade buttermilk ranch so we're excited to bring something like swamp wings, that has never been seen at this event before" says Liner.

On top of your Lafayette favorites, you can also taste creations from some of the best seafood chefs across the state. The Louisiana Seafood Cookoff will be happening in conjunction with Taste of Eat Lafayette.

"The seafood cookoff is going to be the king of kings or queen of queens event featuring all the past winners from years past competing for that title," says Berthelot.

Tickets are a steal at $25 per person and you can get them here.