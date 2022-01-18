Supporting adventure and education with girl scout cookies

It's officially girl scout cookie season!

And while the cookies are delicious, there is another reason to consider purchasing a box or two from a local girl scout.

On top of the chocolaty goodness and the memories that can flood back when you take a bite, there are so many good reasons to track down a local troop and place an order this year.

While most of us remember why we love girl scouts every January and February, Carlin Zawacki is thankful for her involvement in the organization every single day.

"I like going to camps and doing activities," she said. "We do lots of community service projects and give back to the community."

And the best way to raise funds for all of those activities, cookie sales.

"All of the proceeds from cookie sales stay local, so the girls use the money from cookie sales to fund raise for educational trips, for community service, for educational opportunities," said Cassandra Phillips Director of Marketing and Development with Girl Scouts of Louisiana.

Those opportunities to learn are around every corner for girl scouts. In the last year, they've learned to think outside the box and find creative ways to safely sell cookies amid a pandemic.

"It did cause some really cool innovations," said Phillips. "We had drive-thru booths which we will feature again this year. We had the digital platform for cookie sales, which went through the roof with how much was ordered on there."

And if teaching young girls people skills, business ethics, money management, and goal setting isn't enough, this year's new cookie will have fans seeking out local girl scout troops in no time.

"It is the adventure cookie," said Phillips. "It is a caramel brownie cookie, so think about a crunchy brownie filled with a caramel cream, drizzled with chocolate and just a tiny bit of sea salt, it is very very good."

To try that cookie or any of your favorites, you can pre-order through a local troop online or from any girl scout in-person through February 10. Deliveries will start on February 11th.

Booth sales, with girl scouts outside grocery stores and other locations, will also begin on February 11th.

