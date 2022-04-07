Student Art Expo taking over Downtown Lafayette Saturday

The Student Arts Expo taking over Downtown Lafayette this weekend showcases all types of art created by students in the Lafayette Parish School System.

The Expo begins Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 am with a parade led by the J.Wallace James Elementary School band, dance and theatre students.

Following the parade visitors to Downtown will be able to experience art created by students from across Lafayette Parish. The expo will continue until 6:00 pm rolling into Downtown Lafayette’s April Art Walk.

ACA and LPSS pair schools with businesses to host visual arts exhibits and performances that last throughout the day. The event gives the public a chance to view about 100 visual arts exhibits and many performances that include dance, music, theater, and poetry slams.

There are also interactive experiences like a community mural, a photobooth and some arts and crafts.

This map shows where you can find each event. You can also visit acadianacenterforthearts.org for additional information.