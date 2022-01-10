Starting the new year with Dry January

Across the country, Dry January has become more and more popular each year.

For Dave Pilon, 2022 is not the first year that he has participated.

"Three or four years ago my next door neighbor challenged me to it and it started out as a 30 day challenge and I've done it every year since," he said.

According to local nurse practitioner Brandi Washington, abstaining from alcohol for any period of time has both mental and physical benefits.

"You definitely are detoxing your body. It helps restore our skin. It helps restore our ability to function mentally," said Washington. "It certainly allows us to think more clear. So it is a benefit to our body."

And, it's a great way to start chipping away at a very common resolution.

"The number one resolution is to shed those pounds and alcohol especially the sweet sugary drinks are full of calories and certainly stopping drinking can help with your resolution to lose weight," Washington said.

Dave said he has enjoyed his Dry Januaries so much that this year he'll push an additional month of sobriety. He said he is hopeful it will help him beat his time in the Zydeco Marathon 5K this March.

"It's a new year. It's all about setting personal goals and records and breaking those records," he said.

