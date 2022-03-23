Sean Ardoin receives third Grammy nomination

Lake Charles native Sean Ardoin is nominated for a Grammy this year in the 'Best Regional Roots Music Album' category. Ardoin and his band are nominated for their album 'Live in New Orleans!'

Ardoin is known for a genre he calls 'Creole rock and soul' and his passion for sounds with a Louisiana flare. His roots in creole and zydeco music are deep.

"I'm fourth generation creole accordionist from Amedia Ardoin to Alphonse Boisin Ardoin, my dad, Lawrence Black Ardoin, to me, so you know, it's in the blood," says Ardoin.

Back in 2017, he created the Creole Music Hall of Fame and he's now the president of the Memphis chapter for the Recording Academy. Ardoin is proud to represent Louisiana on a national stage.

"I'm going to always promote it because we have something special here in Southwest Louisiana and I think the world should experience it. We have the culture, the language, the dance, the music, the food, the swag," he says. "We've got everything you need to be a thing, and I want to be the one to bring this culture to the world. I think if you do that, we're going to help the economy; we're going to help the people live richer lives. We have something that the world needs, and it's us!"

