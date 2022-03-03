Seafood Restaurants Gearing Up for Lenten Rush

Now that Mardi Gras is behind us, we're in the midst of Lent. For restaurant owners, this is peak seafood season. At The Cajun Table in Lafayette, this means early mornings and late nights for owners Sean Suire and Lauren Liner.

Suire is a crawfish farmer, and each day during this season, he spends mornings on his farm in Cow Island. By 4 in the afternoon, everything he caught in the morning, is ready to be boiled for customers at the restaurant.

Though March is the busiest time of year at the restaurant, The Cajun Table is open year-round. Find the restaurant's hours here.