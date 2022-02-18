Rio Parade Rolls Saturday

The Krewe of Rio parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe recommends getting to your spot on the route early. A map is provided below. For more Mardi Gras parades and events in Acadiana visit KATC's Mardi Gras Headquarters. Be sure to look out for KATC's Abby Breidenbach, Daniel Phillips, Dave Baker and Katie Lopez on the route!

rio