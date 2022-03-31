Rhythms on the River returns Thursday after two-year hiatus

Rhythms on the River returns Thursday to River Ranch Town Square in Lafayette.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the six-week concert series will bring music back to the heart of River Ranch.

The free concert kicks off on March 31 at 5:30 pm with the Chee-Weez.

"We're so excited to have the Chee-Weez kick it off," said Renee Matamoros, Marketing Director at City Club of River Ranch. "We have been trying for two years, as everybody knows, so we're excited to be back. The Chee-Weez are going to be perfect and bring a party."

Families are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs. Roads surrounding the stage will be blocked off allowing enough space for fun and dancing.

"We have security on site and we do close off the square so it's definitely a safe environment," said Renee.

Matamoros says there will be free parking on neighborhood streets and a few of the parking lots in the River Ranch area.

Vendors will also offer food and drinks for purchase. Those who attend are asked not to bring ice chests or outside food to the concert.

The full lineup for the series includes:

March 31 - The Chee-Weez

April 7 - Jet Seven

April 14 - Rockin' Dopsie, Jr.

April 21 - GTO Party Band

May 12 - Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns

May 19 - Sonny Landreth & Marcia Ball

