Race benefiting St. Jude happening Saturday at Avery Island

This Saturday, a fundraiser race called the Geaux Run will be held at Avery Island to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on GMA with details on the race and how to participate.

At 7:30 am on Saturday, November 6, the Geaux Run will begin at Jungle Gardens on Avery Island.

Organizers say the race will be run on the roadway that travels throughout the gardens, providing a scenic run for those who participate.

After the race, a picnic and entertainment will be available to racers. Registration in Saturday's race also gains you access into the gardens for a day of exploration.

Proceeds from the race will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the treatment and cure of childhood diseases.

Registration is open for the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, the 5K Run, and 7K Run.

See the schedule of events and fees below:

7:30 a.m. - Registration

8:00 a.m. - 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk ($25 registration fee)

8:30 a.m. - 5K Run Start ($30 registration fee)

8:38 a.m. - 7K Run Start ($30 registration fee)

Packet Pickup:

At Geaux Run 906 Harding St. Lafayette, LA on November 5th from 11 am - 6 pm and Saturday morning at race site.

For more information, click here.

