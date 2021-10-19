Pumpkin Patch in Vermilion Parish Supports Local Youth

Due to shipping issues and a poor growing season, across the country, pumpkins are not as easy to find as they have been in the past.

Here in Acadiana, you may have noticed this meant fewer and smaller pumpkin patches, and this is actually working in the favor of a first year patch in Vermilion Parish.

"It's been bigger than we thought it would be. We underestimated the success. I think we originally thought if we sold 75% of what we purchased, we'd be good, but we've had to repurchase to keep it going all month," says NVYAA board member Cristian Lejeune.

In it's first year, this pumpkin patch is not only making an impact for those wanting to carry out fall traditions. The patch is on the North Vermilion Youth Athletic Association's soccer fields, and the proceeds for all of the purchases are going right back into NVYAA programming.

"We don't get any outside funding, so in order to run our programs and grow our park, we have to do outside fundraising," explains NVYAA Treasurer Monique Lemaire.

The goal is to raise enough money to expand the fields in order to accommodate the growing population of young athletes who enjoy the programs.

"There are children out there who need to start at a young age to get into sports and to get into activities to develop their character and I think this league is providing a great experience for all the children no matter what age," says Kim Negrete, the mother of one NVYAA athlete.

This weekend, the patch will set the perfect backdrop for a fall movie event.

"Friday night we are going to have a movie night geared toward teens and adults. There is going to be a small admission and I think it's 'It' that we're playing. And Saturday is a family night. We'll do the Great Pumpkin with Charlie Brown and Hocus Pocus," says Lejeune.

The pumpkin patch is open weekday afternoons and all day on weekends in October with hayrides, face painting, games and fall fun.

