Patty in the Parc is back Thursday night

Patty in the Parc is officially back Thursday at Parc International. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. This year's acts include Wayne Toups, Rob Base, Quad City DJs, Tone Loc, and Clay Cormier.

Event organizers say there have been two years of excitement leading up to this event.

"It's been a couple years. Two years ago we were ready to have it and then two days before the show we had to cancel," said Jude Walker with 97.3 The Dawg. "We're super excited that things are back and it's going to be a great time."

"We've got great performances," said DJ Digital with Hot 107.0 "It's basically headliners from the minute things open up until the end."

Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite or at the gate. This is a family-friendly event, and kids 12 and younger get in the gates for free.

