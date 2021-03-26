Parish Proud and UL Host University Ave Cleanup

On Saturday, March 27, Parish Proud and its partners will host a cleanup day along University Avenue.

"That stretch of University between UL and I-10, that gateway to Lafayette, hopefully, will look really different Saturday afternoon after 600 people go out there. That's how many people have volunteered so far, and it's just going to be a really great day!" says Rob Kirkpatrick with Parish Proud.

We asked, just how much trash could be picked up on a day like this, and the prediction is more than 600 bags.

"We went a block in each direction, we had a ton of volunteers from Stuller and we had 47 bags of trash. So you just have this pile of trash bags and then with that many people, I would say if every person gets a bag of trash that's 600 bags. It's going to be a lot. We're excited," says Kirkpatrick.

Here is where you can sign up.