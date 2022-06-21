Parenting: RescYou Fest bringing families together

RescYou Fest 2022 is almost here.

"These families are families within a family," Reecie Gilmore, Founder of the RescYou Group, said. "They rely on each other, come out and support each other for any and everything. This feels like a family reunion."

The RescYou Group officially opened its doors in January.

The non-profit helps parents who have lost children ages one year to 17 or still in high school navigate their new life.

Gilmore knows all too well the journey these parents are embarking on, her young son Clint died at just two years old after an accidental drowning.

"The loneliest walk I ever made was out of that hospital," Gilmore said. "When I walked out without Clint, I kept thinking of how I was going to navigate life without him. To bring these services to this community, even though this is the club that no one wants to be a part of, we are the arms that you want to fall into."

On Saturday, those arms opened wide, scores of families coming together at Parc International for a day full of fun and remembrance.

"I found that these families have gravitated to getting excited about decorating their tent, featuring their child so that no one forgets who these precious children are," Gilmore said. "There are games associated with the children's personalities. and an opportunity for these families to find a place for their love to go. I love that they want to give back to other children and have a beautiful day and celebration."

RescYou Fest will take place Saturday, June 25th from 10am to 8pm in Parc International.

There will be food, games, activities for the kids, bands, and a Cornhole tournament.

For more on the event, you can head to www.rescyougroup.org or follow them on Facebook.

For more information on The RescYou Group you can click on the link below:

https://www.katc.com/community/gma/parenting-learning-to-navigate-life-following-the-loss-of-a-child