Parenting: helping kids show off their creative side

Artwork lines the walls at Lafayette City Hall.

"We have about 28 children that come through LAA for after-school art lessons and they have a lot of artwork," Margo Baker, vice president of the Lafayette Art Association, said.

"It is also youth art month, so we thought this was a great idea. One of the biggest challenges for artists is showing your work, putting it out there for the public to see. This is the perfect opportunity to take care of that. We're going to have a little reception so they kids can bring their families and show all of their hard work to the people that love them the most."

Baker said it does not take much to get these little minds moving.

"They love to paint, believe me! And we paint. But we also try to be more creative and find different ways to make art with things that you can find around the house. Old wrapping paper, music paper, recyclables, button....I have an assortment of things that people may think is junk, but we use it we find a way. Wires, bottle caps, anything."

And let their creativity take flight.

"Oh, it makes me really proud. It makes me look at this and go, "wow, this is a lot of hard work. We've really been working hard at this."

The kid's art will be on display until March 31st. You can check it out Monday-Friday from 8am until 5pm.

At the end of the month LAA will host their 35th annual "Kids Are Artists Too!" art show.

Registration is open March 23rd to 26th.

Click on the link below for more information:

https://www.lafayetteart.org