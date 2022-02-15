Parenting: Fatherhood program continuing to reach those in need

Chris Ned said since starting the Fatherhood Mentoring Program at True Vine Ministries in 2020, the have been able to reach dozens of kids in need of a little guidance.

"A lot of kids want to talk about things but not have people to talk to about them," Ned said. "In this program, we talk about bullying, things that go on at school and go on in a child's life."

But, Ned said, you must get kids into the program to make those things happen.

"If you put a flyer out there or say you're having a meeting, it's dull," Ned said. "In the process of bringing on something that they like, a game, computers, any type of thing that excites them you get them in there and get to do your mentor. You get the class first and then go to the gaming unit."

One way the group is drawing kids in is a Fatherhood Initiative Workshop on Saturday.

"We're going to do a class from ten to twelve and lunch from twelve to one. We have Bayou Games set up for kids to play inside, they have six screens on the inside and two or three screens on the outside. After lunch they can go out and play the games for free."

Ned said their efforts are paying off.

Recently, he said he got a phone call from a young man who needed a little guidance.

"I encouraged that guy. He was down that day about what was going on in his life," Ned said. "In that hour and a half, I was able to encourage him and his whole mindset changed. It makes me feel good. You're not going to win them all, you're not going to change everyone's life, but if you can save one person, you're doing a good job."

"That's what this fatherhood program is about to help people love themselves, believe in themselves...when you look through your eyes it looks like someone has an advantage that you don't have," Bishop Jarvis Harmon, Senior Pastor at True Vine Ministries, said. "It causes envy and jealous. Everybody has a struggle, nobody has a perfect life, nobody."

The Fatherhood Initiative Workshop will take place Saturday, February 19th from 10am to 3pm at True Vine Ministries on Willow Street.

Here are a few numbers to call if you want to find out more about the program or call the 24/7 hotline:

The 24/7 Fatherhood Mentoring Hotline: (337) 943-0633.

Elton S. Landry: (337) 384-6504

Kenneth Ned: (337) 205-1410

Bishop Jarvis Harmon: (337) 319-2717