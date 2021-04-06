Parenting: April baby shower collects donations for Lafayette pregnancy center

The Lafayette Fire Department is teaming up with A Pregnancy Center & Clinic to collect much-needed baby items for their April Showers campaign.

The community-wide baby shower will take place during the entire month of April and Acadiana has been tasked with helping to shower the center with baby gifts.

One mother, Laura Broussard, is receiving help through the generosity of others.

She says that while every woman's situation is different, for her, the pandemic left her wondering how she was going to provide simple items for her new baby.

Broussard found the help she was looking for at the Pregnancy Center, a place that not only offered baby wipes, lotion, and diapers, but also the emotional support she needed.

"They give the resources you need in order to make it and thrive. They give encouragement. It's not just you going to get an item that you need to support your baby, they also give you the mental support you need as well," says Broussard.

The community can drop off much-needed items like diapers, baby powder, lotion, shampoo, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, car seats, etc. to any of the Lafayette Fire Department stations.

The fire department says that the event is designed to raise much-needed baby items for those who visit A Pregnancy Center & Clinic in need of help

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit medical clinic that provides free pregnancy screenings, ultrasounds and material support to young teens and women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

"Lafayette Fire Department is excited about the partnership. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled last year," said the fire department in a press release. "We're hoping this year is a huge success."

Fourteen fire stations located throughout the Lafayette area will act as drop-off locations for individuals wanting to donate items. Collection boxes are located in each fire station.

"Believe it or not, it's the baby lotion, shampoo, and baby wash. As soon as we get them they go out," explained Patrice Lewis with A Pregnancy Center and Clinic. "My basket for that is almost empty and that happens on almost a regular basis. If we could get an overflow of baby lotion, shampoo, and wash, those toiletries that may seem insignificant but go really quickly, that would be great."

