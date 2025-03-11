Pardoning of the Crawfish returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, La. — The 9th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish is returning to the Town of Henderson for the third year in a row.

According to St. Martin Parish officials, the ceremony is held on the Tuesday after Mardi Gras and involves sparing one lucky mudbug from the boiling pot. The yearly tradition is hosted by Lieutenant Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

Spearheaded in 2017 by Lt. Governor Nungesser, the unique event celebrates the start of crawfish season in the state and throughout the Gulf South.

This pardoning is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 11 at Pat's Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant inside the Atchafalaya Club. Doors open at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Seafood Boad's Facebook page here.