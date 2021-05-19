Watch
Northside Business Worried After Monday Flood

Posted at 5:34 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 07:19:04-04

On Lafayette's Northside homes and businesses took on water Monday night, especially on Surrey and Eleventh Street. Kirk's-U-Needa-Butcher was one of them. They say they got three inches of water inside.

The business was forced to close for the first hours of their business day to clean up.

The shop's owner says cars driving by caused a wake and this happens far too often.

"Within an hour we had 15 cars on the parking lot that were stranded that couldn't get out and people were still passing and what was causing the problem was the wake," says store owner Blake Gallet.

"I have more sandbags in case it happens again," he adds, but Gallet says he hopes drivers will heed more caution if Surrey floods again.

