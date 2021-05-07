New Iberia teacher honors favorite teacher through her career

Magnolia Elementary holds a special place in Maleah Guilbeau's heart. Growing up she was a student at the school with her mom working in the office.

And down the hall, one very special teacher who inspired the rest of her life.

"When I became a teacher I knew I had some pretty big shoes to fill. My nanny, Ms. Robin, passed 3 years ago," says Guilbeau.

When Maleah was diagnosed with ADHD and struggled to read, Ms. Robin was there.

"My nanny stayed after school with me every day to tutor and help and push me for four years. She helped me put in the work and she instilled in me if you want to do it you can do it. So I now have the mentality in my brain that that one lady changed me so much, how many lives can I touch?"

Maleah's mom, who works in the same school, says she has already touched so many lives just one year into her job as a kindergarten teacher.

"She has a passion for children, loves spending time with kids," says Maleah's mom.

"I've been excited to be a teacher for my whole life," says Guilbeau.

Even with the ups and downs of a pandemic hitting her first year on the job, this teacher wouldn't change a thing.

"It's so rewarding. The 'aha' moments are far beyond what you could ever imagine!"