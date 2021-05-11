Museum Accepting Submissions For Run Of Women Quarters

NATIONAL NEWS — The National Women's History Museum is asking for your help in choosing which pioneering American woman you would like to see on on a run of U.S. quarters.

It's part of the American Women Quarters program which will stamp circulating quarters with the faces of women who have made "significant contributions to the US," according to CNN.

The first two women chosen are Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride.

Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with President George Washington on the front.

Five others will be selected by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with your input.

Coins with the chosen likenesses will be out next year.

Submissions are being accepted at usmint.gov

