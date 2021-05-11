Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

Museum Accepting Submissions For Run Of Women Quarters

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
There’s A New U.S. Quarter With A Fruit Bat Instead Of An Eagle On The Back
Posted at 2:53 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 03:55:29-04

NATIONAL NEWS — The National Women's History Museum is asking for your help in choosing which pioneering American woman you would like to see on on a run of U.S. quarters.

It's part of the American Women Quarters program which will stamp circulating quarters with the faces of women who have made "significant contributions to the US," according to CNN.

The first two women chosen are Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride.

Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with President George Washington on the front.

Five others will be selected by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with your input.

Coins with the chosen likenesses will be out next year.

Submissions are being accepted at usmint.gov

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip