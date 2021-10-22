More than 60 local artists to be featured at The Big Easel Saturday

The Big Easel Art Festival is back this Saturday, October 23rd from 9 AM to 4 PM in the River Ranch Town Square in Lafayette, LA.

More than 70 artists will set up tents in the River Ranch Town Square to display their pieces of work representing a variety of mediums including Acrylic, Pottery, Porcelain, Mixed Media, Oil, Photography, Metal, Jewelry, Wood, Glass, Encaustic, Clay, Watercolor, Fiber, and more.

All art is available for sale on the event day.

Delie Putnam, one of the featured artists who spoke with KATC, tells us this is one of her favorite events each year.

"The whole setup is pretty with the white tents and the music and the children and the families and people are just walking around, enjoying and talking and looking at beautiful art," says Putnam, adding how important this event will be to the artists who have had fewer opportunities to show their work in person this year.

"I do sell my art online and I'm grateful that I have that ability, however seeing art in person is everything. I'm not speaking for all artists, but my art, I feel like it never translates well digitally, but when people get to experience it in person, they get to see it in person, it's special to just watch people connect."