Louisiana Lao New Year Festival kicks off Friday

Sunday is Easter, but there’s also another holiday being celebrated this weekend.

The Lao community in Iberia Parish is hosting a three-day festival in celebration of their country’s New Year.

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival is happening from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Buddhist temple Wat Thammarattanaram this April 15th, 16th and 17th.

Guests will be treated to live music, Buddhist rituals, and folk art performances.

Laotians have been in Iberia Parish since the first among them immigrated to Acadiana 40 years ago with the first generation building a Buddhist temple.

General admission is free.

