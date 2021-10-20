Louisiana Cotton Festival is Back for 67th Event

The Louisiana Cotton Festival is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and it kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m. when the fairgrounds open.

From that moment, the rest of the week is packed with fun. Thursday fairgrounds will be open as well. Friday is the big night for live music at the festival, with Geno Delafose headlining starting at 8.

Saturday, the board will crown a new Cotton Festival Queen and Sunday the parade will roll. Entries are still being accepted for the parade, and if you would like to sign up you have to do so by going to Ville Platte City Hall before Friday at noon.